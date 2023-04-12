Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $65,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $476.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,882. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $529.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

