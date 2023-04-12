Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $264,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Snowflake stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,381. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $216.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,040,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

