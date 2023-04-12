Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. 3,603,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,648,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $156.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 216,098 shares worth $13,146,723. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.