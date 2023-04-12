Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 725,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,720. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

