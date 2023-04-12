Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 9.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,018,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,370. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.81.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

