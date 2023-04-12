Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $552,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 998,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

