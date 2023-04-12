WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 1,059,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,825,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

WeTrade Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

