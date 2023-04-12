WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after purchasing an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 4,654,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.