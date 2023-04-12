WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KMLM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.