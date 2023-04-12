WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $104,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,645. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.