WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $172,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.