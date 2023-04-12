WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.05. 956,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,760. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

