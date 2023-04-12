WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 6,112 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. 3,575,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,193,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.