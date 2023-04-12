WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. 2,718,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

