WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 275 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,662,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 128,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,383. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

