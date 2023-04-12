WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.80. The company had a trading volume of 325,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,516. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

