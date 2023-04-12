Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.31

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.31 and last traded at C$68.24, with a volume of 733356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5607964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

