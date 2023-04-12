Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

