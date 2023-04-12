Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 343,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,187. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

