Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 99,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,799. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

