Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.56. The company had a trading volume of 231,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,284. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

