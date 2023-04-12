Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,103,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

