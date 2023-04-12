Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 7,587,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,495,834. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.