Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.61

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $333.61 and last traded at $333.61, with a volume of 10329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $327.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.96 and its 200 day moving average is $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $541,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

