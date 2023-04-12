WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.44. 57,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 76,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

