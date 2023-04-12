Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0654

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $117.01 million and approximately $31,768.55 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,092,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,252,620 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,065,017 with 1,790,202,797 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06434198 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,491.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

