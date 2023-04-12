XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.15. 1,418,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,631,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

XPeng Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

