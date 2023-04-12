XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.15. 1,418,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,631,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.
XPeng Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.