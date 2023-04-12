XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $68.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $68.24 million and approximately $962,032.04 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,913.09 or 1.00027262 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

