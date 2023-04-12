Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.70

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 91984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

