Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading Down 1.6%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09). 22,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 31,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Zambeef Products Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.55. The stock has a market cap of £22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.