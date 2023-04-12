Zazove Associates LLC Acquires 55,979 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,030. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

See Also

