Zazove Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW)

Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUMBW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

