Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $39.17 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $39.17 or 0.00129863 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $639.58 million and $32.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.