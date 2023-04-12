ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $504,439.50 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $504,439.50 and $27.40 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00052493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

