Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 52,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 690,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Insider Activity

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,126,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,635,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.