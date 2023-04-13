1,185 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

