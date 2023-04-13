1,224 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $184.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

