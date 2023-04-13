1,367 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

