1,920 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.2% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.95. 944,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,580. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

