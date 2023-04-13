257,584 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 164,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 543,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period.

Shares of XSEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,443 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

