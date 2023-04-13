330 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BLK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $666.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $682.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.25.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

