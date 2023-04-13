35,570 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 2,922,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

