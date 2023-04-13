3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Profile



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

