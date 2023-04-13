4,888 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 335.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

