6,157 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

