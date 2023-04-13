681 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

