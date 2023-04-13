7,230 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $105.66. 982,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,673. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.