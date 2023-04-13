770 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.77. 166,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $339.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.47 and its 200-day moving average is $287.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

