AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

