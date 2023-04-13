Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

